Kremlin on Reports About New US Sanctions on Russia: There Is No Smoke Without Fire

"There is no smoke without fire obviously. I believe US newspapers got access to some leaked information. Of course, we will not make any comment on newspaper reports, we will wait for the official Washington to announce some exact decisions," Peskov told reporters.
Russia's approach to sanctions remains unchanged, the Kremlin spokesman assured.
"We condemn any sanctions aspirations, we believe this is illegal. Anyway, the principle of reciprocity is applied: in such a way that we protect our own interests in the best possible way," Peskov continued.
"Of course, we would not like to follow Lenin's formula 'one step forward and two steps back' in our bilateral relations," Peskov concluded.
The potential new United States sanctions against Russia will not contribute to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, Peskov also said, adding that Putin will make a final decision.
"The fact that, let's say, the probable sanctions under discussion will in no way contribute to such a meeting is certain. But whether it will hinder it or not hinder — it will still be a decision of the presidents. There was a proposal from the US president, and further, this will be the subject for the decision of the Russian president," Peskov told reporters.
This comes following a report by the White House correspondent for Bloomberg News, Jordan Fabian, which said that Washington was planning to impose sanctions on 12 Russian individuals and 20 entities and expel 10 Russian diplomats from the United States in response to election interference allegations the SolarWinds cyberattacks. Moscow has repeatedly rejected such allegations as groundless.
