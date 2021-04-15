Kiev Blocking Discussion of Donbas Truce Control Mechanism, LPR Says

On Tuesday, talks were held between subgroups of the Contact Group. The unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said that the security subgroup had been unable to find a consensus on the coordination mechanism. A meeting of the Contact Group took place Wednesday.
"The meeting of the Minsk Contact Group has showed that Kiev continues to imitate active talks while in reality it sabotages almost all practical issues of resolving the conflict. As part of the discussion of security issues, Ukraine once again tried to push through empty political declarations, and continued to stubbornly block the discussion of improving the coordination mechanism," Kovshar said.
Ukraine has been witnessing an escalation of the conflict in Donbas over the past several weeks. Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joining NATO is the only way for Ukraine to put an end to the conflict. Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to the increased NATO presence in the region.
