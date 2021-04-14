US Seeks ‘Predictable Relationship’ With Russia, White House Says

"Our objective as the United States is to have a predictable relationship with Russia, to stabilize that relationship and certainly having a discussion, having a summit would be an opportunity to discuss areas where we agree and can work together whether it is continuation of non-proliferation efforts, obviously they [Russia] are partnering in P5+ [1] and those could be part of the forum for our discussion," Psaki said.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a telephone conversation. The two presidents discussed strategic stability, Russia's alleged 'cyber intrusions' and meddling in US election, as well as America's "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine.
