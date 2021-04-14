Russian Embassy Confirms Ambassador Was Summoned to Swedish Foreign Ministry

"We confirm the fact that the ambassador was summoned to the Swedish Foreign Ministry. We cannot provide any comment on the essence of the conversation with the Swedish side," embassy spokesman Dmitry Krylov said.
Earlier in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that the ambassador was summoned to discuss Russia's alleged involvement in 2017-2018 cyberattacks against the Swedish Sports Confederation.
Earlier this week, Sweden claimed that the country's Sports Confederation was hacked by Russian military intelligence in 2017-2018 "in a data-breaching campaign that also affected some of the world’s leading sporting bodies, including FIFA and the World Anti-Doping Agency".
