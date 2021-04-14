US President Joe Biden Announces a Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden is set to announce the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan.
A senior US administration official said President Joe Biden had made the decision following an extensive policy review, which began after he took office earlier this year.
The United States invaded Afghanistan ostensibly to destroy the al Qaeda terror group, which had planned the 2001 attacks on New York and Washington from Afghan soil. US forces quickly toppled the ruling Taliban government at the time for its refusal to hand over then al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, but has since been caught in a costly quagmire.
