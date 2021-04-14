Russia Wants to Develop Mutually Beneficial Relations With US, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants to develop relations with the United States on a mutually beneficial basis, the foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova assured on Wednesday.

"From the doctrinal, ideological and political point of view, we have wanted and still want to develop our relations with the US, I mean the US people, on a mutually beneficial basis, so that it is useful and necessary for our two countries. But the rhetoric and the steps that the US has been taking recently make the attempts to ignore this just impossible," Zakharova told Soloviev Live, a YouTube show.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is doing its part to prepare for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the ministry's spokeswoman said.

"This is the mandate of the presidential administration. As you know, we are certainly doing our part," Zakharova told Soloviev Live.

Earlier, the White House said President Joe Biden in a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him to de-escalate the situation on the border.

During their Tuesday's phone conversation, Biden invited the Russian leader to hold a meeting in a third country in the coming months.

Tensions are rising around the eastern Ukraine military build-up, as the United States continues to deploy two Navy warships in the Black Sea in what many consider to be a show of military solidarity with Ukraine. Russia does not deny moving troops towards the Ukrainian border, but has said that the movements were aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's build-up near Russia's border.