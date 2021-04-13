Register
10:32 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014

    US Sends Mixed Signals on China Policy

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_8ddb780e87b3b975aa4c87fcac3e0c82.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104131082616963-us-sends-mixed-signals-on-china-policy/

    The latest mixed messages from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concerning certain core issues such as Taiwan, Xinjiang and the coronavirus show that the Biden administration has been facing challenges in clearly defining its China policy, struggling to keep a hard-line stance to respond to domestic anti-China consensus.

    Some Chinese experts on China-US relations see such perplexity reflecting the US government being intertwined in unclear definition of and a lack of understanding on a rising China, with its outdated China policy needing a thorough revamp. At the same time, a palpable hesitation to adopt more aggressive steps in provoking China on its core questions like Taiwan also indicated that Washington clearly knows where "the off-limits and dangerous areas" are in the China-US relationship, and how dangerous it could become if the US government actively seeks to change the Taiwan-Straits status quo by force. 

    In an interview with NBC on Sunday, Blinken spent much time talking about how to confront China, laying out his views on the origins of the coronavirus, the Taiwan question, the US' stance on the 2022 Winter Olympics, and also the situation in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. When NBC host Chuck Todd asked him whether the US is "prepared to defend the island of Taiwan militarily," Blinken dodged a direct response, instead, reiterating that there is "a bipartisan commitment" to Taiwan island under the Taiwan Relations Act. 

    Regarding the origins of the coronavirus and the early handling of the pandemic, Blinken adopted rhetoric similar to his predecessor Mike Pompeo by replaying an outdated blame game, which was ridiculed by netizens not only in China but also overseas. 

    While once again smearing China's policy on Xinjiang with the term "genocide," Blinken admitted in the Sunday interview that the US cannot avoid cooperation with China, as "we also have to make sure that we are dealing with all of our interests."

    Blinken's messages added up to a number of possible steps in restructuring the bilateral relationship, which was severely damaged under former US president Donald Trump. With American media hinting that cooperation on climate change might be the first window of opportunity for China and the US to restore high-level interactions, some Chinese experts believe that the Biden administration is still exploring possible ways of dealing with China before it has a comprehensive strategic structure, although policymakers and advisors may have some ideas on certain specific issues. 

    Careful tight-rope walking

    Blinken's words show that the Biden administration has yet to detach from the Trump administration in most areas, and there is no essential difference between the two administrations in terms of policy objectives and the definition of China's role, some experts said. 

    Yuan Zheng, deputy director and senior fellow of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday that the Biden administration's China policy is still in the process of being readjusted, as many procedures in the Departments of Defense, Treasury and State Department are still being evaluated and reviewed.

    The Biden administration is also confined by Trump's "legacy" on China policy, with some measures remaining irremovable while Biden administration is not willing to remove some others, said Yuan, citing the example of the Biden administration in keeping Trump-era tariffs in place, which are viewed as Washington's leverage to contain China.

    Meanwhile, a bipartisan "anti-China" consensus is becoming increasingly solid, according to some observers. A Gallup poll released in March shows that Americans' favorable ratings of China have plummeted to a record low 20 percent, the lowest since 1979. 

    The right-wing and Trumpism still have a strong influence. The Biden administration's tough talk is also motivated by domestic political interests, experts said. 

    The Biden administration has used China as a leverage in US domestic politics to suppress rivals at home and promote its own policy, such as the very recent statement on bolstering infrastructure, said Yuan, explaining the US logic "if we don't pass the bill for project, then China will, and surpass us."

    When Todd asked Blinken again that under the commitment to the island, if the Chinese government tries "something" on the island, will the US government militarily respond, the US official said he is "not going to" get into hypotheticals. 

    The way of avoiding a decisive answer on this question also shows that the Biden team is familiar with China-related affairs, and compared to Trump, they know where the bottom lines are, Xin Qiang, a deputy director of the Center for US Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Monday. 

    "From the new guidelines of US government interactions with counterparts on the island, we can say that the Biden administration retains the status-quo by taking a long-lasting 'salami-slicing' strategy with the island, and it takes aggressive steps in some areas it can, but without touching upon some that are off-limits. It's like carefully walking on a tight-rope." Xin said. 

    Blinken's vague response to the question of "whether they will defend Taiwan militarily" after secessionists cross the red line, shows that the Biden administration does not want to specify its commitments to Taiwan, but only make decisions based on its own interests, according to Chinese experts. 

    'Cooperating Where We Can'

    The world is waiting anxiously for cooperation between two largest economies, as sustainable cooperation in many areas including climate change, the economy and trade as well as vaccine inoculations can inject momentum to the global recovery post-COVID-19. Compared to the scenario of the China-US relationship plummeting to a freezing point under Trump, Chinese experts considered positive momentum would occur if the two countries could "find areas where they can work together" while keeping a geopolitical and strategic rivalry in many others. 

    According to the Washington Post, US climate envoy John Kerry is expected to travel to China this week in an attempt to carve out climate change as an area of closer collaboration. However, there's no official confirmation from the Chinese side, but some observers see the potential trip still carrying a positive signal of a cooperative facet in the most consequential relationship in the world despite the fact that it may not be ice-breaking. 

    Meanwhile, the White House is scheduled to hold a virtual summit on Monday in addressing the global chip shortage, which excludes virtually all key players from the Chinese mainland, seen as another Washington-led push to decouple with China in high-tech sector. 

    No matter how different they are from Trump, the Biden administration shows willingness in finding some common ground for cooperation, which could be a good starting point, Xin noted. "How to define this strategic competition-cooperation ties by the US remains a major question, or in other words, how to let competition override cooperation while keeping potential conflicts under control?" Xin said. 

    This article originally appeared on the Global Times website.

    Tags:
    bilateral relations, policy, Taiwan, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse