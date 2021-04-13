Register
10:26 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Iran's nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, 300 km 186 (miles) south of the capital Tehran. (AP Photo/Hasan Sarbakhshian)

    US May Have Received ‘Veiled’ Notice of Alleged Israeli Attack on Iran’s Natanz, Claims Report

    © AP Photo / HASAN SARBAKHSHIAN
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337820_0:73:2000:1198_1200x675_80_0_0_2fda284d65c04b6c255b839e4e753b08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104131082615100-us-may-have-received-veiled-notice-of-alleged-israeli-attack-on-irans-natanz-claims-report/

    On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that its Natanz facility had suffered an incident described as "nuclear terrorism" involving its electricity distribution network, with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif saying the following day that Tehran believes Israel was behind the power outage.

    Despite the recent alleged attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility that Tehran blamed on Israel, United States and Iranian officials seem intent on resuming nuclear talks this week in Vienna, reports Politico.

    The indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, dedicated to bringing back the US into the Iran deal, or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after then-president Donald Trump unilaterally scrapped it in 2018, started on 6 April.

    Amid tensions sparked by Sunday’s Natanz incident, there has been no indication that indirect talks scheduled to resume later this week, likely Wednesday, in Vienna, could be derailed, writes the outlet.

    On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network, with the AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi referring to it as “nuclear terrorism."

    This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex
    © AP Photo / Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
    This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Iran announced on Monday that had started gas injection into a 30-machine cascade of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz complex

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran believes Israel was behind the recent power outage at the Natanz nuclear facility, with the country’s security services claiming they had established the identity of a person, said to be still at large, involved in the attack.

    However, there are no indications in intelligence reports that Israel could have coordinated such an operation with the US, and Tel Aviv was unlikely to have notified Washington ahead of the alleged attack, the outlet cites American sources as saying.

    Another source reportedly warned that despite plans for an Israeli attack possibly not widely known in US government circles, this does not rule out that there might have been a ‘veiled’ notification at some level.

    ​Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has since vowed revenge on Israel but acknowledged that the blackout would not prompt Tehran to pull out of the talks.

    “The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions.… We will not fall into their trap… We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks.… But we will take our revenge against the Zionists,” Zarif was quoted as saying in Iranian media reports.

    US officials also denied Washington’s role in the alleged attack.

    “The US was not involved in any manner. We have nothing to add on speculation about the causes or the impacts,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday."

    Psaki underscored US readiness to keep negotiating the deal and seeking “the diplomatic path forward.”

    Natanz ‘Attack’ Sparks Speculations

    As previously similar incidents have shown, Israel typically refrains from comments on its intelligence services’ operations abroad. Accordingly, it has neither publicly admitted nor denied playing a role in the blackout at the Natanz nuclear facility.

    On Monday, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing sources, that the alleged attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility was plotted “long before” the start of the Vienna talks, and sought to weaken Tehran’s negotiating position at the meetings.

    Earlier reports by US and Israeli media suggested that the Natanz incident was the result of a “terror attack,” and that Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was involved.

    A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research centre, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran.
    © AFP 2021 / HO
    A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran.

    The report suggested the incident would set back Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities dramatically and
    The developments come after just last week the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that an Iranian cargo vessel, the MV Saviz, has been targeted in the Red Sea.

    Saviz vessel
    © Photo : YouTube/Al Arabiya English
    Saviz vessel

    Tehran considered its traditional adversaries, the United States and Israel, as well as their allies in the Middle East, to be linked to the incident, said Iranian Armed Forces spokesman Maj. Gen. Abu Al-Fadel Shkarji.

    Iran also blamed Israel for a spate of earlier attacks, including an explosion last summer that destroyed a centrifuge assembly plant at its Natanz nuclear facility.

    The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian scientist who founded the Islamic Republic’s military nuclear program two decades ago, was also attributed to Israel by Tehran.

    ​The Israeli government has vocally opposed the Biden administration’s efforts to return the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

    Tel Aviv has argued that the JCPOA failed to do enough to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 7 April indicated that his country would not feel itself bound by a revived agreement, as he made remarkss during the opening ceremony of Holocaust Remembrance Day at Yad Vashem’s Mount of Remembrance in Jerusalem, reported The Jerusalem Post.

    Referring to the indirect talks that commenced on Tuesday in Vienna between the US and Iran mediated by officials from the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China, he said:

    “A nuclear agreement with Iran is again on the table, but history has taught us that agreements like this with extremist regimes are worth as much as garlic peel…To our best friends I say – an agreement with Iran which paves its way to nuclear weapons that threaten us with destruction – an agreement like this will not bind us.”

    ‘Shuttle Diplomacy’

    As the Joe Biden administration seeks to act on its campaign pledge to return to the JCPOA, senior diplomats involved in the talks were cited on Friday as hailing the positive initial steps in two working groups designed to bring both the United States and Iran back into compliance with the accord.

    With remaining signatories to the deal engaging in ‘shuttle diplomacy’ between the sides, one working group was cited as focusing on how to unravel the maze of economic sanctions imposed by Washington that are ‘inconsistent’ with the terms of the nuclear deal, according to The New York Times.

    Another working group was studying how Iran could return to the limits on enriched uranium and the centrifuges to produce it under the terms of the deal. After Washington had exited the accord, Tehran had taken several steps against denuclearisation, such as enriching uranium to 20 percent purity.

    Related:

    US Sees No Indications That Natanz Incident Derailed Iran Nuclear Talks, White House Says
    Zarif: Iran Reserves Right to Do Whatever It Takes To Protect Its Citizens After Natanz Incident
    New Centrifuges 'With More Capacity' Already Replacing Damaged Ones at Iran's Natanz, Diplomat Says
    Lavrov Slams 'Unacceptable' EU Sanctions Against Iran Amid Ongoing Vienna Talks
    Tags:
    Lloyd Austin, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), nuclear talks, nuclear talks, Joe Biden, Javad Zarif, Mohammad Javad Zarif, iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse