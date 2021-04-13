Aliyev Confirms Readiness to Sign Karabakh Peace Deal

"I have already said that we are ready to sign a peace deal. But we do not see any reciprocal steps by Yerevan. On the contrary, the prime minister's statements and aggressive remarks by the foreign minister show their anti-Azerbaijani sentiment and anti-Turkey sentiment," Aliyev said at a conference on post-conflict cooperation.
In late September 2020, the decades-long Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed, resulting in mass military and civilian casualties. The sides managed to reach a ceasefire deal in early November under the mediation of Russia, whose peacekeeping forces were deployed in the conflict zone.
The sides also agreed to exchange prisoners while Armenia ceded several regions to Azerbaijan.
