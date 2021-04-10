Register
09:10 GMT10 April 2021
    This handout picture taken and released on April 6, 2021 by Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving EU Council President Charles Michel (L) and President of EU Commission Ursula Von der Leyen (R) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. (Photo by HANDOUT / TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

    'Status Snafu': Turkey 'Almost Downgraded' von der Leyen to Michel's Aide, Media Claims

    © AFP 2021 / HANDOUT/TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE / AFP
    World
    by
    On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected Brussels' "unfair" accusations against his country over the seating incident during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's meeting with his European Council counterpart Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

    The US news outlet Politico's Brussels Playbook has reported about a recent working lunch in Ankara, where European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was allegedly "almost downgraded" by Turkey to European Council President Charles Michel's aide in terms of diplomatic status.

    The lunch took place shortly before the so-called chair incident, which has already been nicknamed "sofagate" on social media.

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan take seats in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters
    © REUTERS / EUROPEAN UNION
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stands as European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan take seats in Ankara, Turkey April 6, 2021, in this screengrab obtained by Reuters

    The incident occurred during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with Michel and von der Leyen in Ankara on Tuesday. The two men occupied the two available chairs, leaving von der Leyen with no option other than to take a seat on the sofa.

    As far as the working lunch is concerned, Politico described it as "another diplomatic status snafu", during which the organisers reportedly prepared two tall chairs - for EU delegation leader Michel and his Turkish counterpart.

    Additionally, there were eight normal-sized chairs, including those for Michel's incoming and outgoing advisers. According to Politico, "on Erdogan's side, there were four advisers but no counterpart" for von der Leyen, "not even the foreign minister".

    European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    © Photo : European Union/screenshot
    European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, Council President Charles Michel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
    The news outlet noted that the first female European Commission president was "relegated to the status of Michel's note-taker".

    At the end of the day, it was von der Leyen's new diplomatic adviser, Fernando Andresen Guimaraes, who interfered in the situation by asking the Turkish hosts to bring in another tall chair for his boss and one more normal-sized chair for him so that von der Leyen could also have an aide during the lunch, according to Politico.

    The news outlet's report came a day after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu rejected "unfair accusations toward Turkey" over the "sofagate" incident, insisting that the seating arrangement-related protocol had "been carried out within the framework of worldwide known Turkish hospitality".

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waits for the arrival of European Council President Donald Tusk prior to a meeting at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Francois Lenoir
    Turkey's Erdogan Expected to Stand Down in Spat With EU If Bloc Shows Unity, Reports Suggest
    "The EU side's demands were fulfilled. This means that the seating arrangement was made according to their suggestions. Our protocol units came together previously and their demands were realised", the top Turkish diplomat added.

    The remarks followed European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer insisting on Wednesday that von der Leyen should have been treated "exactly in the same manner" as Michel and that she was "clearly surprised" about the chair incident.

    Related:

    EU Backs Move to Implement Sanctions on Turkey, Sources Say
    Erdogan Urges EU ‘to Show the Same Goodwill’ as He Signals Desire to Improve Turkey’s Ties With Bloc
    EU Seeks 'Sustained De-Escalation' With Turkey During Video Summit
    Tags:
    status, chairs, incident, Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, European Council, European Commission, Turkey
    Trending
