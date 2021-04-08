Israeli Leaders Lay Wreath in Jerusalem in Holocaust Remembrance Day Ceremony

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are participating in a wreath-laying ceremony in Warsaw Ghetto Square at the Yad Vashem memorial complex, commemorating the victims of the Holocaust.
This year, the ceremony is titled "Eighty Years Since the Onset of Mass Annihilation", as 2021 marks the eightieth anniversary of the Nazi attack on the Soviet Union that resulted in the deaths of millions, including approximately 1.5 million Jews in Eastern Europe.
