US May Consider Diplomacy With North Korea, White House Says

“Broadly speaking, we have a clear objective as it relates to North Korea, which is denuclearizing the North Korean Peninsula, the Korean Peninsula, I should say. We are, of course, continuing to enforce sanctions, we are consulting with allies and partners. We are prepared to consider some form of diplomacy if it is going to lead us down the path toward the denuclearization,” Psaki said during a daily briefing.
Last week, when asked if US President Biden plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jon Un, Psaki said that "his approach would be quite different, and that is not his intention.”
In 2019, then US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un held a meeting in Hanoi but their talks did not bring any breakthrough in relations between the two countries.
