Rouhani Confirms Iran's Readiness to Comply With Nuclear Deal If US Lifts Sanctions

"Today, we see that the United States has waken up for negotiations, and we confirm that we are ready to resume our commitment to the nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of all sanctions," Rouhani said.
The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran wants to discuss all the unsettled issues.
"Today, the US declares readiness for direct or non-direct negotiations, and this is a victory of the Iranian people," Rouhani continued.
In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union. The agreement required that Iran scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the JCPOA and began implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.
The current Biden administration has vowed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and use it as the basis for further negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant proxies across the Middle East.
