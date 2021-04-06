Register
15:59 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    India, Russia Believe Military Alliance Like ‘Asian NATO’ Will be Counterproductive: FM Lavrov

    © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082555279_0:132:1720:1100_1200x675_80_0_0_eaa74055287bcfa0d4e888e401c62282.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104061082554961-india-russia-believe-military-alliance-like-asian-nato-will-be-counterproductive-fm-lavrov/

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov concluded his two-day visit to India on Tuesday after talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. The discussions were primarily focused on the Afghan peace process.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has categorically dismissed speculative media reports which suggest a possible military alliance between Moscow and Beijing in the near future. Lavrov said that India and Russia believe these kinds of military alliances are counterproductive.

    "Our relations [with Beijing] are highest in the history but these relations do not pursue the goal of establishing a military alliance," Lavrov said during a press briefing in New Delhi after talks with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India
    © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India

    At the same time, Lavrov stated that he also heard about pro-military alliances are being promoted in the Middle East and Asia.

    "By the way, we have heard speculation about pro-military alliance regarding not only Russia and China relations but we also heard about such alliance allegedly being promoted Middle East-NATO, we also heard about Asian-NATO. Our Indian friends have the same position as us. We believe that this [military alliance] is counterproductive and we are interested in inclusive cooperation that is for something and not against something," he said.

    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems
    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    US Will 'Expel' India From Quad if Delhi Buys S-400 Missile Systems From Russia, Warns BJP Lawmaker
    The term "Asian Nato" has been coined by some analysts and media to describe the Quad Security Dialogue in which India is an important member country along with the US, Japan, and Australia. The Quad is understood in its current form to be an anti-China alliance, however, it has no formal declaration of mutual collective defence like NATO.

    ‘Taliban is Part of Afghan Society’

    The meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov comes against a backdrop of fast paced diplomatic manoeuvring on the Afghan peace process. The Biden administration is pushing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban to reach a peace deal so it can withdraw the remaining 2,500 American troops from the war-torn country.

    “The Taliban movement is part of Afghan society and decisions on the settlement in Afghanistan should foresee the participation of all political, ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan, otherwise it won’t be durable,” Lavrov said while sitting next to Jaishankar.
    In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint news conference following their meeting, in New Delhi, India
    © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
    In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, left, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attend a joint news conference following their meeting, in New Delhi, India

    “And this settlement should reflect a balance of interests of all political, ethnic, and religious groups, including their representation in governing structures,” he added.

    Government sources in New Delhi told Sputnik that the Indian side conveyed its reservations about the Taliban during the talks with Lavrov.

    Officials, including Afghan former President Hamid Karzai and the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Officials, including Afghan former President Hamid Karzai and the Taliban's deputy leader and negotiator Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

    Lavrov is scheduled to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. This is his first visit to Pakistan in nine years and it's expected that the two countries will discuss the Afghanistan peace process at length. Lavrov underscored that he respects India’s right to diversify military and defence relations with other countries.

    Military Co-operation Will Continue

    Lavrov and Jaishankar sidestepped questions on the delivery of S-400s and possible American sanctions, nevertheless, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to boost military cooperation.

    “We reiterated our commitment to military-technical cooperation. We have an intergovernmental commission on military-technical cooperation. It has its plans, and this includes discussion of additional manufacturing of Russian military equipment on Indian Territory,” Lavrov underlined in a response to a question about whether there will be any impact on military co-operation due America's sanction threat.
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India
    © Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following their meeting, in New Delhi, India

    Jaishankar said the S-400s would be discussed at a meeting of defence ministers later in the year. Last month, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III urged Indian leaders to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s, if the country wants to avoid the risk of sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    Related:

    Iranian Envoy Touts Russia-Iran-India Trade Corridor as ‘Great Option to Replace Suez Canal’
    Lavrov Says Russia-India High-Level Talks Possible in 2021 Despite Pandemic
    Tags:
    Indian Foreign Ministry, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Sergei Lavrov, Sputnik News, Sputnik, NATO, Afghanistan, Taliban, US sanctions, Sanctions, CAATSA, New Delhi, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse