US Study Shows Sputnik V Beats Pfizer on S. African Strain Despite Criticism, Russian Scientist Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A suggestion by US scientists, that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus jab is less effective against the South African strain, is inaccurate, given that it offers better protection than the Pfizer/BioNTech inoculation, a source close to the Russian Gamaleya Research Institute that developed the Russian vaccine told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, a group of US scientists on the medical portal medRxiv published a preprint report which is yet to be peer reviewed. The paper said that the Russian vaccine is less effective in protecting against the South African variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus than against other variants.

"According to this article, the Sputnik V vaccine has proved to be the most effective vaccine in terms of neutralizing the activity of various strains — the level of resistance to the most problematic South African variant was significantly higher than that of Pfizer. When it comes to the UK variant, which is the most prevalent in Europe at the moment, no notable decrease in its ability to neutralize the virus has been detected," the source said.

The source also noted that the report in question had not yet been subject to the peer review process, adding that one of the three main authors of the article has a clear conflict of interest, as he is a member of the advisory board of Pfizer/BioNtech on coronavirus variants.

"Only in an additional test [in which not a live SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus but a surrogate vesicular stomatitis virus was used], the authors of the preprint were able to see the difference, which was not in favour of Sputnik V, in relation to the South African variant," the source said, calling the conclusions made in the report weak, as it is impossible to extend the data of a surrogate test to the real situation with the SARS-CoV-2 virus without significant reservations.

Russia's Sputnik V — the world's first coronavirus vaccine, registered in August 2020 — has since been approved in 59 countries, becoming the second most-approved vaccine in the world. According to The Lancet, a peer reviewed medical journal, it shows 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

The source added that the Gamaleya institute will publish in May results of their own research on the efficacy against the South African strain in a peer reviewed scientific journal. These studies will be based on a sample size much larger than that of 12 individuals used by American scientists.