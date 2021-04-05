Palestinian Leader Travels to Germany via Jordan for Medical Check-Up, Reports Say

One of the officials revealed that Abbas will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during his multi-day visit. According to the officials, Abbas plans to ask for Europe's intervention in putting pressure on Israel to allow residents of occupied Jerusalem to participate in the legislative elections scheduled for 22 May of this year.
Earlier in the day, Jordanian aircraft made a stop in Ramallah to bring Abbas to Amman, from where he will travel to Germany, the news outlet said.
Two years ago, Abbas underwent intestinal surgery at a Berlin hospital, and since then has been visiting the same facility for routine health examination, according to Asharq News.
