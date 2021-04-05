Iran Shows Readiness to Work on Parameters for Returning to Full JCPOA Implementation, Moscow Says

Iran has demonstrated a readiness to work on the parameters for returning to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Russian deputy foreign minister said on Monday.
The diplomat said that Moscow expects the US and Iran to start discussing the restoration of the JCPOA after the Joint Commission talks on 6 April though added that Russia respects Iran's decision to refuse to negotiate with the US directly.
Earlier in the day, Russia's permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that Moscow is ready to facilitate indirect contacts between Iran and the US on the JCPOA. He added that no direct contacts between the Iranian and US side are planned on Tuesday, when a meeting of the JCPOA's Joint Commission is going to be held in Vienna.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
