JCPOA: Moscow Ready to Facilitate Iran-US Contacts ‘Where It Is Necessary’, Russian Envoy Says

Russia is ready to facilitate indirect contacts between Iran and the US on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if it is called upon to do so, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, has told Sputnik.
A meeting of the JCPOA's Joint Commission will be held in Vienna on Tuesday, with the European Union serving as coordinator of the Joint Commission. The EU's foreign affairs service is expected to serve as the contact point, but according to Ulyanov, "this does not negate the possibility and necessity of contacts in other formats, without bothering the EU representative. We will facilitate [discussions] depending on how events develop, where it is necessary," the diplomat said.
Ulyanov also confirmed that no direct contacts between the Iranian and US side are planned.
"There will be no direct contacts at all between Iran and US representatives. The Iranians, having suffered from sanctions, are not ready for direct communication, at least at this stage," he said.
The senior diplomat reiterated that Russia, as a party to the JCPOA, is interested in the agreement's complete restoration, and is prepared to take "all the necessary steps that will facilitate reaching concrete agreements."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)