Register
07:41 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills

    Russian Diplomat Says Asia-Pacific Countries Highly Ready to Switch to Non-Dollar Trade

    © Sputnik / Alexandr Demyanchuk
    World
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107145/52/1071455222_0:128:3186:1920_1200x675_80_0_0_9b229f22766f3d70e85c084a863cd970.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104051082542672-russian-diplomat-says-asia-pacific-countries-highly-ready-to-switch-to-non-dollar-trade/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Asia-Pacific countries are highly ready to switch to non-dollar mutual settlements, with African and Latin American nations also showing interest in discussing the matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "Russia is developing enhanced cooperation on the matter with its partners from the Asia-Pacific region, where the readiness to switch to mutual settlements in national currencies or other currencies apart from the dollar is quite high. Many Latin American and African countries are also showing growing interest in discussing the possibility to increase the share of national currencies in mutual settlements with Russia," Pankin said.

    According to the diplomat, promotion of relevant effort within the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States would be effective, as a certain level of integration has been already achieved and there is some experience in carrying out transactions in national currencies. Apart from that, Russia is engaged in dialogue with the BRICS nations, Pankin added.

    Russia continues its effort to synchronize national payment systems with foreign nations, such as China and Japan, the deputy foreign minister went on to say.

    The Russian government has repeatedly pointed out that Washington's sanctions policy undermines confidence in the dollar, reduces national reserves investment in the US public debt, and contributes to increasing the volume of foreign trade in rubles and other currencies. At the same time, the Russian authorities assure that the de-dollarization policy does not envision a ban on dollar circulation, it only involves creation of economically beneficial conditions for the use of other currencies.

    Russia Should Promote Interbank Payment Systems Serving as Alternative to SWIFT

    It is important for Russia to promote interbank payment systems that would serve as alternatives to SWIFT and be independent of the United States, Alexander Pankin said.

    "Promoting interbank systems for delivering payments and transferring information with the use of modern financial technologies and decisions, which would serve as an alternative to SWIFT and be independent of the US, is another important focus area," Pankin said.

    According to the diplomat, the Central Bank of Russia's financial messaging system and the Moscow Exchange's financial messaging platform Transit are gaining momentum, and Moscow is considering options to synchronize these developments with similar foreign systems, such as EU initiative on Single Euro Payments Area, Iran's SEPAM, and China's CUP and CIPS.

    Tags:
    Asia-Pacific, cooperation, trade, dollar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse