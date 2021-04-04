Canadian Pastor Chucks Out Police Who Reportedly Tried to Stop Service Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski forced out several police officers from a church in Calgary, Alberta, Canada during a service. The authorities had turned up to shut down the event due to COVID restrictions.
He posted a video on his Facebook page showing him screaming “out” to several policemen and a woman sporting a coat with “Environmental Health” emblazoned on the back.
The pastor also referred to the obviously unwanted guests as “Gestapo” and “Nazis,” telling them not to come back without a warrant.
“Unbelievable, sick, evil people! Intimidating people in a church during Passover,” the pastor exclaimed in the video.
He then went on to criticise the strict lockdown measures and expressed his disapproval of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The police have reportedly came to stop an Easter service due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Canadian preacher of polish origin is famous for his controversial statements against Sharia law, abortions, gay rights and, Covid-19 restrictions.
All comments
Show new comments (0)