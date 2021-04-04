Register
10:47 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Iranian flag flies in front of a UN building where closed-door nuclear talks take place at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, 18 June 2014

    Iran Rules Out Direct, Indirect Talks With US at High-Stakes Vienna Meeting on Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107612/49/1076124952_0:86:3335:1962_1200x675_80_0_0_1280264c9bcacf00dcce71e465b0559c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104041082536601-iran-rules-out-direct-indirect-talks-with-us-at-high-stakes-vienna-meeting-on-nuclear-deal/

    Washington announced Friday that it would be sending negotiators to Vienna for this week’s meeting of the signatories to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. The talks, expected to start Tuesday, will include the JCPOA’s remaining members, but US negotiators aren’t expected to be allowed in the same room.

    Tehran has downplayed reporting about ‘direct or indirect’ Iran-US talks on the JCPOA at the upcoming Vienna meeting.

    “We will not have any direct or indirect talks with the United States in Vienna,” Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi told the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network on Sunday.

    The diplomat specified that the talks, which will include representatives from Iran, Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union, will see the Iranian side reiterate its conditions for the Islamic Republic’s return to the nuclear agreement, namely the demand that Washington lift its illegal sanctions.

    After verifying that the sanctions have been lifted, Iran would immediately return to its commitments, Araghchi stressed.

    He added that the talks will be “purely technical”, and ruled out any proposal of a “step-by-step” approach toward resolving the nuclear spat.

    “In our opinion, there is only one step. All of the US sanctions which were reimposed after [President Donald] Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, or which have been imposed recently, or have been relabelled, must be defined and the United States must remove them, then we will verify and return to our commitments,” Araghchi said.

    The deputy foreign minister’s comments come following Friday’s virtual meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, and the announcement of face-to-face talks in Vienna starting 6 April.

    State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed Friday that the US would be joining the upcoming meeting in Vienna, and that Washington was “open” to direct talks with Tehran on the JCPOA. Price characterised the upcoming talks as a “healthy step forward,” and said the US expects “difficult discussions ahead”.

    A European diplomatic source told Reuters that US negotiators would not be present in the same room where the talks take place, and that a shuttle diplomacy approach would be used (i.e. an intermediary used to convey the two sides’ positions without direct face-to-face interaction by the disputing parties).

    Tit-for-tat Nuclear Spat

    After the Trump administration unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018, Iran gave its remaining signatories one year to facilitate a workaround to crushing US banking and energy restrictions. In 2019, with no progress made in this direction, Tehran began ramping up uranium enrichment levels beyond the 3.67 percent purity limits outlined in the JCPOA, with enrichment reaching 20 percent by January 2021. Despite the enrichment, Iran has maintained that it has no intention to pursue nuclear weapons, and has publicly rejected weapons of mass destruction of all kinds on religious grounds.

    On the campaign trail, Joe Biden promised a speedy US return to the JCPOA. After stepping into office, however, he has tied a US return to the nuclear pact to Iran first returning to full compliance with its terms. Tehran has rejected these demands, saying it is up to Washington to return to compliance first – because it was the US side which violated the agreement’s terms in the first place by unilaterally withdrawing in 2018.

    In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani meets with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 7, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    Where There's a Will, There's a Way: Rouhani Says Washington Could Revive Nuclear Deal in Single Day
    On Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani accused the Biden administration of “dragging their feet” and failing to take advantage of a “golden opportunity” to return to the JCPOA, which he said would be a “win-win bargain for the region and the entire world,” including the United States.

    Also last week, Rouhani called that US claim that it would take “2 to 3 months” for Washington to return to its commitments under the nuclear deal a “lie,” and suggested that in reality “it can be done with one decree and in one hour”.

    Related:

    'Nasty Habits Die Hard': Iran's Zarif Digs Up Old Biden Tweet, Trolls POTUS as Nuclear Row Grows
    China Has Been 'Cooperative' in Efforts to Constrain Iran Nuclear Program, State Dept Says
    No Talks Needed for US Return to Iran Nuclear Deal, Tehran Says
    France Asks Iran to Act Constructively During Nuclear Deal Talks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse