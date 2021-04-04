Register
07:15 GMT04 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, Britain March 5, 2020

    Meghan Markle-Sponsored Holistic Coffee Brand Reportedly Used Oat Milk Sourced From Xinjiang, China

    © REUTERS / POOL
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/16/1082414149_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_274d96057f076959a6ca2c8538aa6b9a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104041082535127-meghan-markle-sponsored-holistic-coffee-brand-reportedly-used-oat-milk-sourced-from-xinjiang-china/

    The US, EU, Britain and Canada have accused China of human rights abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority; Beijing denies the allegations, which have led to a spate of tit-for-tat sanctions.

    Clevr Blends, a startup that makes instant oat-milk lattes, touting a holistic approach to wellness and received financial backing last year from Meghan Markle, imported tonnes of its key ingredient from a supplier based in China's Xinjiang province, reported The Mail on Sunday.

    ​Clevr received its first batch of five deliveries of oat milk powder from its alleged supplier Xinjiang Haiyan on 6 October, with a more recent delivery of 8.8 tonnes arriving on 28 February, according to the US import records provided by data firms Panjiva and Import Genius and cited by the outlet.

    The Western powers have been ramping up sanctions against China of late over alleged violations of the human rights of the Uyghur Muslim minority in the region.

    Holistic Coffee Startup in the Crosshairs

    The Duchess of Sussex was believed to have been motivated by her interest in wellness and supporting female-founded companies (as part of her gender equality cause) when she announced last year she was investing in the Clevr Blends coffee startup, led by co-founder and CEO Hannah Mendoza.

    Announcing what was set to be her first personal investment to be made public, Meghan Markle said in a statement to Fortune in December 2020:

    “This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritises building community alongside her business… I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and [that] has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her, and I believe in her company.”

    ​In a low-key social media marketing move, Clevr gift baskets were shared with celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey and Spanx founder Sara Blakely, who subsequently informed their own followers the lattes were from Meghan Markle.

    ​However, now it has been reported that the company that started as a pop-up coffee bar coursing the California coast in 2017 and now taking such pride in its ethically sourced ingredients received almost 19 tonnes of oat milk powder from a former supplier based in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang.

    There is no evidence to suggest that Xinjiang Haiyan International Trade has used forced labour, says the outlet.

    The company’s website asserts that its products come 'from certified factories', without offering any details of the location of over 300 factories and distributors it collaborates with, while touting a 'traceability' system.

    The latter supposedly allows clients to discover where raw materials for the products are sourced.
    Xinjiang Haiyan International Trade’s sales director Catherine Zhang is cited as having told an undercover reporter for the publication that it could supply 344 tonnes of oat milk powder a month and has clients in the US, Australia and New Zealand.

    Both shipping records for Clevr Blends and an invoice for an order of oat milk powder are believed to suggest the company is based in Urumqi.

    Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR China
    © CC BY 3.0 / Anagoria / Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR China
    Aerial view of Urumqi, Xinjiang Province, PR China

    The undercover reporter was purportedly told by a representative of Xinjiang Haiyan that the oats are farmed and turned into milk powder in Inner Mongolia, a different Chinese province, and processed into milk powder in the central Chinese city of Xi'an.

    Furthermore, Clevr Blends ostensibly ceased to collaborate with its former supplier several months ago.
    The trendy coffee company is believed to be currently working with a US supplier, who uses Canadian oats.
    Meghan Markle, according to the outlet, had not been made aware of Clevr Blends’ previous relationship with Xinjiang Haiyan.

    Uighur Controversy

    Human rights groups in the West have been pushing allegations that the abuses include widespread use of forced labour and the detention of a million Uighur Muslims in re-education camps - something Beijing firmly denies.

    Urumqi, farwest China's Xinjiang region
    © AFP 2021 / GOH CHAI HIN
    Urumqi, farwest China's Xinjiang region

    Amid the Uyghur controversy, which has been gaining ever more traction in March, Britain, the European Union, Canada and the United States imposed a set of sanctions against Chinese officials over alleged human rights violations and involvement in the incarceration of the Uyghurs, a minority group mostly living in in Xinjiang.

    Beijing, which strongly denies the accusations, maintains that ‘vocational centres’ in the region were set up to combat religious extremism.

    China retaliated to the sanctions, as the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that certain American and Canadian individuals will be banned from travelling to China, including the Hong Kong region, and prohibited from doing business with country’s citizens and institutions. Earlier, similar measures were reciprocally taken by China against certain EU and UK individuals and entities.

    Fashion brands such as H&M, Burberry and Marks & Spencer, which entered the fray and refused to source cotton from Xinjiang, despite no evidence available to support the claims, have faced a backlash since.

    Nike, Adidas, H&M and Burberry have also recently fallen victim to China-wide consumer boycotts over the brands making statements regarding cotton farming in the Xinjiang region.

    Related:

    Queen's Fondness for Bold Green Attire Explained by Desire to Show 'Control & Confidence' - Report
    'My Truth': Piers Morgan to Spill the Beans About ITV Exit Over Meghan Criticism
    Meghan Markle 'Trashing' Royals in Oprah Chat Could Shoot Her to US Presidency, Author Says
    Finnish Pulp and Paper Giant Pulls the Plug Following Discovery of Export Link to Xinjiang
    Sussexes Negotiated Large Sum Contract With US Streaming Platform a Year Before Megxit - Report
    Tags:
    Uyghurs, Uyghurs, Uighurs, uighur, China, Xinjiang, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse