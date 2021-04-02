Ex-State Sec Pompeo 'Regrets' US Was Not Able to Convince North Korea to Abandon Its Nukes

The Trump administration held two denuclearization summits with North Korea, but the efforts eventually came to a stalemate when Trump apparently demanded that Pyongyang dismantle its nuclear facilities in return for sanctions relief, while Pyongyang wanted the sanctions to be lifted first before denuclearization could start.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his "regret" that former President Donald Trump's administration was unable to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up the country's nuclear weapons.

"I regret that we didn’t make more progress," Pompeo said in an interview with the conservatively leaning "Ruthless" podcast published on Thursday. "We convinced him not to do more nuclear testing and more long-range missile testing, but we weren’t able to get him to give up his nuclear program​."

Pompeo met the North Korean leader while serving as the Director of the CIA in April 2018. According to media, the meeting amounted to a significant break in US foreign policy, as the secretary of state was photographed while shaking hands with Kim.

He said he went to North Korea to ease the tensions after a series of threats from former President Donald Trump claiming that the US would unleash "fire and fury" unless North Korea would change its policy of "threatening" the US.

"We were trying to take the tension level down and create a situation where we could have a rational discussion," Pompeo said. "The president was prepared to consider whether a summit might be appropriate. It was really quite the, quite the experience."

© AFP 2021 / Handout / KCTV This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31

Pompeo noted that he spent months preparing for his meeting with Kim, but that "nothing can quite prepare you for being there."

“When I became CIA director, [I] had no earthly idea that one day I’d be on a quiet plane traveling in the dark to land at an airstrip in Pyongyang to meet Chairman Kim, who had committed the most horrific crimes against humanity,” he continued, remembering the death of American college student Otto Warmbier.

The 22-year-old student died in June 2017 a week after being released from a North Korean prison in a coma. He was convicted of subversion by the North Korean court after confessing to attempting to snatch a political banner while visiting the country with a tour group.

In March, North Korea conducted tests of two short-range missiles during joint US-South Korean military exercises held at the same time.

Pompeo, one of Trump's most prominent supporters in his cabinet and in the public arena, has frequently criticized the Biden administration's foreign policy initiatives, such as a potential US return to the Iranian nuclear deal.

Early last month, the former secretary of state also hinted that he might try his luck in the 2024 presidential race.

In 2019, the talks between Trump and Kim Jong-un in Vietnam fell through without any concrete agreements and several rounds of talks at lower levels failed to produce any results. The former US president just walked out of the summit after he reportedly said the United States would never lift strict economic sanctions until North Korea had got rid of its entire nuclear arsenal.