Register
06:18 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this image released by the White House, then-CIA director Mike Pompeo shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, during a 2018 East weekend trip.

    Ex-Secretary of State Pompeo 'Regrets' US Was Not Able to Convince North Korea to Abandon Its Nukes

    © AP Photo / White House
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    15115
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106394/47/1063944799_0:190:2794:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_7ba2fb0c93afcc6b6bb079cff49a7e0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202104021082515027-ex-secretary-of-state-pompeo-regrets-us-was-not-able-to-convince-north-korea-to-abandon-its-nukes/

    The Trump administration held two denuclearisation summits with North Korea, but the efforts eventually ended in a stalemate when Trump apparently demanded that Pyongyang dismantle its nuclear facilities in return for sanctions relief, while Pyongyang wanted the sanctions to be lifted first before denuclearisation could start.

    Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed "regret" that former President Donald Trump's administration was unable to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to give up the country's nuclear weapons.

    Pompeo's statement comes after North Korea tested two short-range missiles in March, during joint US-South Korean military exercises held at the same time.

    "I regret that we didn't make more progress", Pompeo said in an interview with the conservative-leaning podcast "Ruthless" published on Thursday. "We convinced him not to do more nuclear testing and more long-range missile testing, but we weren't able to get him to give up his nuclear programme​".

    Pompeo met the North Korean leader while serving as the director of the CIA in April 2018. According to the media, the meeting amounted to a significant break in US foreign policy, as the secretary of state was photographed while shaking hands with Kim.

    He said he went to North Korea to ease tensions after a series of threats by former President Donald Trump claiming the US would unleash "fire and fury" if North Korea didn't change its policy of "threatening" the US.

    "We were trying to take the tension level down and create a situation where we could have a rational discussion", Pompeo said. "The president was prepared to consider whether a summit might be appropriate. It was really quite the, quite the experience".
    This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31
    © AFP 2021 / Handout / KCTV
    This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31

    Pompeo noted that he spent months preparing for his meeting with Kim, but that "nothing can quite prepare you for being there".

    Pompeo, one of Trump's most prominent supporters in his Cabinet and in the public arena, has frequently criticised the Biden administration's foreign policy initiatives, such as a potential return to the Iran nuclear deal. Early last month, the former secretary of state also hinted that he might try his luck in the 2024 presidential race.

    In 2019, talks between Trump and Kim Jong-un in Hanoi fell through without any concrete agreements and several rounds of talks at lower levels failed to produce any results. The former US president just walked out of the summit after he reportedly said the United States would never lift strict economic sanctions until North Korea had dismantled its entire nuclear arsenal.

    Related:

    Pompeo Slams WHO Findings That COVID-19 Did Not Come From Wuhan Lab Despite Demanding Investigation
    Man of Two Minds: Pompeo Simultaneously Praises, Pans Biden’s Syria Strikes
    ‘We Secured Freedom’: Highlights From Pompeo Speech at CPAC
    Pompeo: Release of Khashoggi Report Is 'Reckless, Political' Move
    NYT Reminded That Hillary Clinton Exists After Calling Pompeo Unusually Partisan Ex-Sec State
    Tags:
    Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Kim Jong-un, North Korean nukes, North Korea, North Korean leader, USA, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse