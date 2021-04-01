Two Reportedly Killed as Plane Used for Gender Reveal Stunt Crashes Into Sea

Two pilots died in a tragic plane crash on Tuesday in what was supposed to be a stunt for a gender reveal party, The Sun reports.
Expecting parents in Cancun, Mexico rented a small aircraft to fly a banner announcing they were having a baby girl. In a newly surfaced video, the plane was performing stunts above spectators' heads, displaying the banner, while the party's guests were cheering and taking pictures of the show.
Just seconds later, the pilot seemingly lost control of the plane, which subsequently nosedived into the sea.
According to local media, both pilot and co-pilot were recovered from the water. One of the men reportedly died during the rescue mission. Attempts to resuscitate the other one also allegedly failed.
March 31, 2021
The Federal Civil Agency is now probing the incident.
