Russia's RDIF Says Agreement Reached to Produce 100Mln Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in China

"RDIF ... and TopRidge Pharma (a subsidiary company of one of China’s pharmaceutical market leaders, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding), have agreed to cooperate on production of over 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in China. This amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate over 50 million people," RDIF said in a press release.
"TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China as well as in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan subject to all appropriate regulatory approvals," the press release read on.
"Cooperation with Tibet Rhodiola will help increase production capacities of the Sputnik V in China to provide the necessary amounts and help partners in the country and globally to fight the pandemic. China is one of the major production hubs for Sputnik V and we are ready for increasing the scope of partnership with local producers to meet the rising demand for the Russian vaccine, which has efficacy of 91.6% and is one of the best solutions against coronavirus in the world," RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.
