Latvian Prosecutors Refuse to Close Criminal Case Against Journo Who Cooperated With Russian Media

A prosecutor of the Latvian Prosecutor's Office has refused to close the criminal case against journalist Alla Berezovskaya, initiated in connection with her cooperation with the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
Her lawyer, Imma Jansone, issued a complaint that the investigator of Latvia's State Security Service (VDD) refused to terminate the criminal proceedings against Berezovskaya, and obtained a response from the prosecutor, in which he stated there are no reasons for the case to be closed.
Berezovskaya is among other Russian-speaking journalists in the country who cooperated with Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia and who were charged with violating the EU sanctions regime. Sputnik Latvia and Baltnews are part of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, whose director general, Dmitry Kiselev, is on the EU sanctions list.
Kirill Vyshinsky, the executive director of Rossiya Segodnya, has sent a follow-up letter to various international organizations, to draw attention and elicit a response to the persecution of writers working for the agency's Baltnews and Sputnik Latvia news outlets.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has slammed Latvia's actions against Russian-speaking journalists as punitive and a blatant example of violating the very foundations of a democratic society - free press and freedom of expression. The ministry also noted that the sanctions are personal in nature, specifically targeting Dmitry Kiselev, and therefore, cannot apply to everyone who cooperates with Rossiya Segodnya.
