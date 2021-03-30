Germany, US, UAE Pledge Over $2.5 Billion for Syrian Humanitarian Efforts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany announces its largest pledge in the past four years for Syria peace efforts, over $2 billion, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Host countries in the region deserve more than just our gratitude. They need our full support, and, of course, proper funding is crucial. Today, Germany is therefore making its largest pledge in the last four years – 1.738 billion euros [$2 billion]. The Syrian tragedy must not last another 10 years. Ending it begins by restoring hope. It begins with our commitments here today," Maas said at the EU-UN donor conference.

The United Arab Emirates also announced its pledge in humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the United Arab Emirates pledges $30 million and the UAE will continue diplomatic efforts in support of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," the State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said at the EU-UN donor conference.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced a new pledge of over $596 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria.

"Today, I'm proud to announce over $596 million in new humanitarian assistance in support of vulnerable Syrians in Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Turkey from the United States," Thomas-Greenfield said at the EU-UN donor conference.

The European Union will donate $657 million to support the Syrian humanitarian efforts in 2022, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell announced on Tuesday.

"Today, I’m proud to announce that the European Union is reconfirming its pledge, the same amount made at last year’s conference for 2021, and that we are pledging an equal amount from the European budget for 2022, 560 million euros. Once again, I would like to ask for generous pledges at today’s conference so that we can somewhat alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people," Borrell said at the EU-UN donor conference.

In addition, Italy confirmed a pledge of $52 million for humanitarian projects in Syria and neighbouring countries.

"This year, Italy will confirm its pledge of 45 million euros in grants for humanitarian and stabilization projects in Syria and neighbouring countries," the Italian top diplomat said.

Moreover, Sweden pledged nearly $100 million for Syrian humanitarian efforts this year.

"In total, Sweden pledges an initial $97 million to the Syria crisis response for 2021. In addition, we are one of the largest donors of core funding to the concerned UN agencies," Foreign Minister Anna Linde said.

On 29-30 March, Brussels hosts the fifth EU-UN donor conference for Syria, without the participation of official Damascus, since the EU believes President Bashar Assad is a threat to his people. The international community is expected to offer billions of dollars in pledges to aid humanitarian efforts in Syria and the region.