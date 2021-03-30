Three Days Necessary For Traffic at Suez Canal to Return to Normal, President Says

"The situation in the Suez Canal has returned to its place, we expect that within three days the traffic jam from the ships will be eliminated, the movement will return to normal," Sisi, who is visiting the canal, said.
The canal’s administration has said that 140 more cargo ships need to pass through the Suez Canal until midnight.
"Let's not rush to talk about the reasons. As for the investigation, I leave this question to the administration of the channel and the relevant authorities. But, of course, all aspects around the event will be established by technical specialists," Sisi said, adding that he has no plans to interfere in this "technical and legal issue."
On March 23, the 1,300-feet-long Ever Given container ship was stuck in the Suez Canal blocking the navigation through the channel. It was reopened after the gigantic cargo ship was towed in the direction of the Bitter Lakes on Monday. Cairo has announced its plans to demand compensation from the owner of the Ever Given.
All comments
Show new comments (0)