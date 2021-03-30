WHO Gives Press Conference Following Report on COVID-19's Origin

Watch a live broadcast from Geneva, Switzerland, where the World Health Organisation (WHO) is giving a press conference on Tuesday, 30 March, following the publication of the report on the possible origins of the COVID-19 infection.
In January, the WHO sent a group of more than twenty scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the coronavirus infection. Weeks later, the experts held a press conference, during which the deputy director of China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention and a member of the Chinese team said that experts agreed that it is "highly unlikely that the virus was leaked from a lab".
However, earlier in March some of the experts published an open letter saying they "did not have the mandate, the independence, or the necessary accesses to carry out a full and unrestricted investigation" into all theories about the origins of COVID-19.
