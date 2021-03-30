Register
09:38 GMT30 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, 5 March 2021.

    Chinese Diplomat Dismisses 'Spendthrift' Trudeau as a 'Boy', Brands Canada the 'Running Dog of US'

    © REUTERS / BLAIR GABLE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 150
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082298026_0:64:3070:1790_1200x675_80_0_0_be79ef61ecdd3c6877638b16e5dc00ae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103301082488358-chinese-diplomat-dismisses-spendthrift-trudeau-as-a-boy-brands-canada-the-running-dog-of-us-/

    Last week Canada, along with the United States, United Kingdom and European Union, imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, prompting Beijing, which has vehemently rejected the accusations, to retaliate in kind.

    A Chinese diplomat has waded into the increasingly fractured relationship between the Asian country and Canada, launching a social media barrage at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and dismissingly referring to him as “boy”.

    Amid the escalating row over Beijing’s alleged mistreatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority, China’s consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang used Twitter to blame Canada’s PM for the diplomatic crisis.

    ​The Chinese official, know for his often combative posts on Twitter, dismissed Trudeau as a “boy”, and “spendthrift”, while using a demeaning term to label Canada as a “running dog of the US”.

    A relic of Maoist China, the term is said to describe nations “subservient” to other countries, like the United States, in this case.

    ​Li is previously claimed to have used his Twitter feed to denounce gun violence, “legacy of slavery” and treatment of asylum seekers in the US.

    ​Canada’s former ambassador to China, David Mulroney, responded to the Twitter post by the Chinese official as a rare and “disturbing” break from public statements by government officials, which a typically more “reserved”.

    “[Li’s tweet] is a tremendous failure in Chinese digital diplomacy and soft power. It’s as if someone has decided that it’s it’s okay to let people off the leash – or they’re unable to keep them on the leash. The first troubling, the second is worrying,” Mulroney was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

    Tit-for-Tat Sanctions

    The outburst came amid a flurry of tit-for-tat sanctions as the US, UK, EU and Canada cumulatively targeted four Chinese officials and one entity, the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, on 22 March over the alleged human rights violations in the Chinese Xinjiang province, which Beijing denies. The purported abuses range from forced labour to mass detention in internment camps, and restrictions on religious freedoms.

    A worker carries a sack containing raw cotton in the city of Korla in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006
    © AP Photo / EUGENE HOSHIKO
    A worker carries a sack containing raw cotton in the city of Korla in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006

    The countries in question were slammed as engaging in political manipulation to destabilise China by a spokesperson for the regional government of China's Xinjiang region, Xu Guixiang, as he rejected claims of “genocide” in the region.

    Meanwhile, Beijing hit back with reciprocal restrictions against no fewer than 22 people and nine entities across the regions.

    The sanctions target United States Commission on International Religious Freedom Chairman Gayle Manchin, as well as the organisation's Vice Chair Tony Perkins.

    Among the Canadian targets are Conservative Party House of Commons lawmaker Michael Chong and the House of Commons' Subcommittee on International Human Rights of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development.

    Chong, who led the charge in Canada's Parliament to declare China's treatment of Uyghurs a "genocide", responded to the move, saying:

    “We have a responsibility to speak up for human rights abroad, for those people who are being subjected to gross human rights violations… And if that means that China sanctions me, I wear it as a badge of honour."

    The current China-Canada tensions are also exacerbated by an ongoing row over the more than two-year effort for the release of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

    Kovrig and Spavor recently faced closed-door trials for espionage in Chinese courts, with no verdict given.

    People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019.
    © REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSON
    People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019.

    Canadian officials claim they are victims of Chinese “hostage diplomacy”, while Beijing has demanded the release of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Vancouver on a US arrest warrant in 2018.

    China’s consul general to Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang earlier used Twitter to question the independence of Canada’s judiciary and denounced Ottawa’s decision to honour an extradition request for the telecoms executive a “dirty thing”, adding that Canada was the “hostage taker”.

    Related:

    US Will Reportedly 'Try to Align Canada' on Common 'Challenges' Posed by China to Both Countries
    China Slams Canada for 'Shameless' Genocide Vote on 2022 Winter Olympics as Relations Sour
    'Correct Mistakes': China Slaps Reciprocal Sanctions on US and Canada Amid Xinjiang Row
    US, UK, EU and Canada Seek to Destabilise China With Political Manipulation, Official Says
    Tags:
    Justin Trudeau, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Uygur, Canada, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse