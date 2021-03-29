Canada's anti-Russian lies-based sanctions are "absolutely hopeless," the Russian Embassy said on Tuesday.
The latest round of anti-Russian sanctions targets the Crimean Railway and the general director of Mostotrest, which built the Crimean Bridge. The Russian embassy said that in spite of efforts by Western patrons of the "Kievan regime," the rail infrastructure will continue to serve people.
Crimea rejoined Russia on March 16, 2014, after over 95 percent of voters backed the move in a referendum, which followed a violent power change in Ukraine. Two days later, an agreement on Crimea's accession to the Russian Federation was signed. Since 2015, March 18 is an official holiday on the peninsula.
The majority of Western countries and Ukraine refuse to recognise the results of the referendum and have imposed sanctions on Russia. Moscow insists that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law and democratic procedures. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed."
