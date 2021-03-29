Register
    A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt 27 March 2021.

    Egypt to Demand Damages From Ever Given's Owners, Holds Captain Responsible for Jam-up - Sisi's Aide

    © REUTERS / MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY
    The 400-metre long container ship, which made headlines around the world last week after jamming up the Suez Canal, is owned by Japanese shipbuilding giant Imabari Shipbuilding, registered in Panama, managed by German ship management company Bernhard Schulte, and chartered by Taiwanese container transport company Evergreen Maritime.

    Egypt will be asking the owners of the Ever Given cargo ship to pay Cairo compensation, and holds the ship's captain responsible for last Tuesday's accident which shut down the Suez Canal, an aide to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has told Sputnik.

    The advisor, who asked not to be named, said it will take up to four days to completely clear up the bottleneck which has formed in the canal.

    The official also confirmed that navigation had been resumed, that the canal was completely safe, and that reconstruction of any kind was not deemed necessary in the wake of the 23 March incident.

    The advisor also ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

    Finally, the official indicated that the Ever Given was undergoing technical inspection, after which it would be sent on its way to its destination in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

    Late last week, The Japan Times reported that the Ever Given was traveling at a rate of 13.5 knots before running aground, despite the canal's speed limit of between 7.6 and 8.6 knots. The massive, skyscraper-sized container ship's bow jabbed into the canal's right bank on March 23, with its stern pointing toward the left bank at an angle sufficient to block all traffic by all large ships. Strong winds are believed to have played a role in the incident.

    A general view of the Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal, in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 27, 2021.
    © REUTERS / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES
    A general view of the Ever Given container ship in Suez Canal, in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 27, 2021.

    The accident caused a massive pile-up of shipping vessels to the canal's north and south, with financial beancounters estimating that the ship was delaying some $400 million in shipping for every hour that it remained jammed up in the canal, and causing Egypt some $14 million in lost revenues from transit fees.

    According to the Suez Canal's official website, some 372 vessels have been waiting to pass through the waterway, including 180 bulk carriers, 24 crude oil tankers, 98 container ships, and 29 ships carrying either liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

