Egypt Completed Operation to Unblock Suez Canal, President Says

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi announced the successful completion of the operation to unblock the Suez Canal.
"And by restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world can be assured of the path of its goods and needs that are carried through this navigational artery," Sisi said.
Earlier, Inchcape Shipping, a maritime services provider, said that the Ever Given container ship that had been blocking the Suez Canal has been freed, with its engines running.
The 1,300-feet-long Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, when it ran aground on its way from China to the Netherlands. Several attempts had been made to move it.
Osama Rabie, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said on Sunday that 369 vessels were waiting to pass through.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)