Video: Giant Cargo Ship Ever Given Refloated in Suez Canal, Maritime Services Provider Says

Ever Given cargo ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal since the beginning of last week was freed by salvage teams on Monday at 04:40 local time, Inchcape Shipping maritime service provider said.
"The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known", Inchcape Shippins said.
However, the exact time when the Suez Canal will be open to traffic remains unclear.
The MV Ever Given was successfully re-floated at 04:30 lt 29/03/2021. She is being secured at the moment. More information about next steps will follow once they are known. #suezcanel #maritime pic.twitter.com/f3iuYYiRRi— Inchcape Shipping (@Inchcape_SS) March 29, 2021
Footage showing the vessel moving again was shared on social media.
Parece que o #EverGiven se move novamente no Canal de Suez 🙌🚢pic.twitter.com/J3HspAiXrR— Jeff Nascimento (em 🏠) (@jnascim) March 29, 2021
After 4 days and 2 hours, it's finally unstuck. I think we all needed this win today.#Suez #SuezBLOCKED #MondayMotivation #EVERGIVEN #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/pa0nBn4YUE— Jeff Gibson (@GibbyMT) March 29, 2021
#Breaking: According to Updated Satellite AIS tracking, #EVERGIVEN has been refloated successfully. #suezcanel pic.twitter.com/UF9W7RDvoQ— Mahmoud Gamal (@mahmouedgamal44) March 29, 2021
Osama Rabie, the head of the Suez Canal authority, said on Sunday that 369 vessels were waiting to pass through.
The Suez Canal has been blocked since Tuesday, when the 224,000-tonne and 400 meters-long (1,300 feet) container ship, Ever Given, ran aground on its way from China to the Netherlands amid strong winds and a sandstorm that affected visibility.
The blockage of the canal, the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through which about 12 percent of global trade passes, triggered a rally of oil prices in international markets, as multiple oil tankers were reportedly affected by the disruptions.
