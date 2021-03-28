US Secretary of State Says Nord Stream 2 Becoming Divisive Issue 'Unfortunate'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States just wants its allies to understand its position on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is set to carry gas from Russia to Europe, and it's "unfortunate" that the project became a contentious point, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN.

Washington has repeatedly shown its displeasure over the project and imposed sanctions against companies that are involved in it. Earlier this week, US Senators Bob Menendez and Jeanne Shaheen sent Blinken a letter in which they called on the Biden administration to boost efforts to stops the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project by imposing new sanctions.

"We just wanted to make sure that there was no ambiguity in our position, that our friends and partners understood us," Blinken said, as quoted by CNN.

According to the secretary of state, "it's really unfortunate that the pipeline is in any way a source of division."

Regarding the US approach to Russia, in general, Blinken said that Washington would "take necessary actions at a time and place of our choosing."

Meanwhile, Berlin has repeatedly reaffirmed its rejection of extraterritorial sanctions, the German government's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said last week. That statement came shortly after the State Department warned companies involved in the construction of the pipeline that any of them might find itself under US sanctions.

Russia has described the pipeline as a purely commercial project and stressed that it will be completed.