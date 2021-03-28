20 Containers Packed With Sex Toys Caught in Suez Canal Traffic Jam, Media Says

The nautical traffic jam in the Suez Canal, caused by container ship Ever Given, has resulted in delays for a large number of cargo vessels, including one carrying a sizeable shipment of sex toys bound for the Netherlands.
According to the Daily Star, said shipment consists of some 20 containers packed with "dildos, vibrators and male masturbators", intended for customers of a company called EDC Retail that have already complained about their projected losses, caused by an inability to replenish the stock.
"There are more than 20 containers full of well-running items, such as vibrators, dildos and male masturbators," Evertine Magerman, CEO of EDC Retail, said as quoted by the newspaper. "A lot of these products were sold for Christmas and Valentine's Day, for example. There is now an extra lot on the way to restore stocks. But that is not possible now."
Magerman also remarked how "annoying" it is that "such a hitch will continue for a long time before the rhythm in the transport chain is restored".
Ever Given, which is 400 meters long, blocked the Suez Canal after running aground on Tuesday 23 March, stopping over 320 ships in their tracks at each end of the route.
All comments
Show new comments (0)