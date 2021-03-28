Register
10:09 GMT28 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, gives an interview to Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo

    Meghan Markle's Dad Pictured 'Delivering Note to Oprah Winfrey’s Home to Speak His Truth'

    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1c/1082471569_0:11:2728:1545_1200x675_80_0_0_8fbb7c058eb9467853f4e435e6676ced.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103281082471698-meghan-markles-dad-pictured-delivering-note-to-oprah-winfreys-home-to-speak-his-truth/

    The relationship between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas hitrock bottom shortly before her marriage to British Prince Harry in 2018, as it emerged that the duchess’ dad had cooperated with paparazzi to stage a photoshoot ahead of the big royal wedding.

    Thomas Markle, 76, was photographed delivering a note to a house believed to be that of America’s 'queen of chat' Oprah Winfrey, who recently interviewed his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry about their royal life rollercoaster.

    The images, shared by the Sun, show how Meghan’s masked dad hands a piece of paper to a security guard outside of the $90 million estate. In one picture, Thomas is seen looking directly at the camera.

    An unnamed source told the Sun that in the letter, Thomas had asked the TV host “to contact him so he could tell his side of the story”.

    ​​“This was not a note to Meghan and Harry, it was meant for Oprah,” the insider shared. “Thomas watched the interview she did with them and feels he deserves a chance to have his say.”

    In January 2020, Meghan’s dad told the Sun that he was planning to write a letter to the talk show star “to have an opportunity to speak” about his estranged relationship with his daughter.

    The Crippled Bonds Between Meghan and Thomas

    In a bombshell interview to Oprah that went on air on 7 March, the Duchess of Sussex had described how her father’s decision to cooperate with tabloids ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry and then to deny the setup felt like a betrayal to her.

    “If we’re going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, ‘No, absolutely not’,” she told Oprah after a long pause.

    “When I said we won't be able to protect our own kids one day and I said: ‘So I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth, we can help’. He wasn't able to do that,” Meghan, who is now pregnant with her second child, added.

    After Meghan and Prince Harry started dating, the couple begged the media to stay away from Markle’s parents but the tabloids tracked her relatives down, even renting an apartment close to Meghan's father's home and overwhelming Thomas with gifts, the duchess told Oprah.

    Britain's Prince Charles and Doria Ragland, mother of the bride, depart after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
    © AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
    Doria Ragland - the Duchess of Sussex's mother speaks to Prince Charles during the royal wedding in 2018

    When a series of photos emerged in 2018 showing her dad reading a book on Britain’s landmarks and getting measured for a suit ahead of the wedding, the Daily Mail revealed that the photoshoot was staged, citing obtained CCTV footage.

    Thomas Markle was spotted arriving at the set alongside photographer Jeff Rayner, to then pretend on camera that he was caught off guard. Markle had apparently denied posing for the shots when speaking on the phone with Prince Harry – something he later admitted he was “not proud of”.

    In the end, Mr. Markle didn’t appear at the royal wedding at all – he said he was recovering from heart surgery at that time. Prince Charles was the one to walk his daughter-in-law down the aisle.

    Scandal Over Private Letter

    In February 2019, Thomas had apparently sent the Daily Mail an edited letter Meghan penned to him shortly after her wedding took place.

    In the letter, Prince Harry’s wife said that her father’s actions had broken her heart “into a million pieces” not simply because Thomas has “manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this.”

    “So the week of the wedding, to hear about you having a heart attack through a tabloid was horrifying,” Markle reportedly wrote. “I called and texted…I begged you to accept help—we sent someone to your home…and instead of speaking to me to accept this or any help, you stopped answering your phone and chose to only speak to tabloids.”

    The letter was published without Meghan’s consent, effectively leading to the Sussexes’ lawsuit against the Daily Mail’s publisher over a privacy breach.

    After Meghan’s and Harry’s scandalous interview went on air, Thomas Markle, who previously described the couple as “lost souls” over their decision to step down as working royals, has hit at the Sussexes again. Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he called his son-in-law “snotty” and criticised Meghan for failing to forgive him:

    “She made a statement saying she lost me - she didn't lose me, I would've always been there for her, I'm there for her now if she wants me,” Thomas said.

    “We all make mistakes - but I’ve never played naked pool or dressed like Hitler like Harry did.”

    Tags:
    Oprah Winfrey, Thomas Markle, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elizaveta Tuktamysheva (Russia) performs during women single's short program at the World Figure Skating Championship in Stockholm
    Eye-Catching Outfits Lighting Up World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse