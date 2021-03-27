Putin Sends Condolences to Egyptian President Over Deadly Railroad Accident, Kremlin Says

"Dear Mr President, my dear friend, please accept our deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a railroad accident in the province of Sohag. Please convey our sincere sympathy and support to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wishes of speedy recovery to all those injured," Putin said in a telegram, which was published by the Kremlin.
The collision of two trains on Friday left 32 dead and 165 injured, according to the latest reports.
The deadly train collision in Egypt's southern Sohag province occurred after a passenger train suddenly stopped, as unidentified individuals pulled emergency cords, the Egyptian National Railways said on Friday.
