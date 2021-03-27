Biden Suggests ‘Democratic’ Alternative to China’s Belt and Road Project

“We talked about China and the competition they're engaging in the Belt and Road Initiative. And I suggested we should have, essentially, a similar initiative coming from the democratic states, helping those communities around the world that, in fact, need help,” Biden told reporters regarding his Friday conversation with UK PM Johnson.
Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to expand the country’s economic and political influence through financing multiple infrastructure and development projects in in nearly 70 less developed countries and international organizations.
Biden said that he and Johnson also discussed climate change, bilateral cooperation and NATO engagement.
All comments
Show new comments (0)