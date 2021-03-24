EU, US Agree to Coordinate Actions Toward 'Confrontational' Russia - Borrell

"We agreed to coordinate our efforts in addressing Russia's confrontational behavior and encourage Russia to abandon this path. We continue to stand ready to engage with Russia on issues of common interest," Borrell said at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Top EU and US diplomats also agreed to launch a dialogue to form a coordinated approach toward China.
"We agree to launch European Union - United States dialogue on China as a forum to discuss the full range of related challenges and opportunities. We decided to continue meetings at the senior official and expert levels on topics such as reciprocity, economic issues, resilience, human rights, security, multilateralism and areas for constructive relations with China, such as climate change," Borrell said.
Blinken has been in Brussels since Tuesday and has already taken part in a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers, and also announced his desire to hold talks with the heads of EU institutions. Blinken met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and also had talks with Borrell.
