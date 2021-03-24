First Ship From Northern Convoy Starts Moving in Suez Canal After Blockage, Reports Say

The first ship from the northern convoy in the Suez Canal has started moving, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing source and witnesses. The canal was blocked after Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, en route from Malaysia to the Netherlands stuck sideways, creating a giant traffic jam.
The Suez Canal Authority reportedly said that tug boats helped partially to refloat the container ship.
Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), which is the technical manager of the Ever Given, noted that the crew is safe and no pollution was detected, confirming that it is working with authorities to refloat the vessel.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
