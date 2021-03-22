Mauritius Becomes 55th Country to Approve Use of Sputnik V Vaccine, RDIF Says

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness of the Republic of Mauritius. Thus Sputnik V is now approved for use in 55 countries globally with total population of over 1.4 billion people. The vaccine was registered in Mauritius under the emergency use authorization procedure," the RDIF said in a press release.
In August 2020, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
According to analysis of phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V, published by The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V has 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
All comments
Show new comments (0)