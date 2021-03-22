Moscow: London's Plans to Grow Nuke Arsenal Indicates UK, France Need to Be Included in Arms Talks

Last week, London announced plans to increase the size of its nuclear arsenal from 180 deployed warheads to 260 deployed warheads by the year 2030, arguing that the smaller deployment was "no longer possible" due to a "developing range of technological and doctrinal threats."

Britain's plans to increase the size of its nuclear weapons arsenal is an indication that both the UK and France need to be included in future nuclear arms control talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.

"From the start, our position has been that the next stage of talks on strengthening strategic stability, which may include further reductions in nuclear weapons arsenals, needs to take account of France and the United Kingdom. This is necessary because as the size of the arsenals of the two main nuclear powers - the United States and Russia, decreases, the share of these powers' potential in this nuclear equation grows," the diplomat said, speaking to reporters on Monday.

"Those steps which are being taken by Britain's leadership today - the plans to increase the number of nuclear warheads, testifies to the appropriateness of the way in which the Russian side has formulated the [nuclear] question," he added.

Grushko went on to suggest that the need for bilateral discussions between Moscow and London on the nuclear issue had "ripened and overripened," and reported that Russia has not held any preliminary talks with its British colleagues on London's plans to increase its nuclear arsenal.

He stressed that Russia is always prepared for such discussions, "if and when our partners are seriously ready to talk about ways to strengthen strategic stability."

The British government announced last Tuesday that it would be increasing its nuclear weapons arsenal from 180 to 260 deployed weapons. The decision was part of the Johnson government's broader effort to increase defence spending to prepare Britain to fight the wars of the future and enable the country to project power abroad in regions including the Middle East and Asia. London labelled Russia and China as "threats" to Britain's security, promising to "hold Russia to account" for any breaches of "international rules and norms."

