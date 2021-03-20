Germany's Bavaria May Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, State Minister President Says

"We must think more freely, generally speaking. This means authorising Russian vaccine Sputnik V as soon as possible if it complies with the requirements," the minister-president told the newspaper.
The Bavarian Health Ministry reportedly said Friday that R-Pharm company, which produces Sputnik V, was investing more than 30 million euros in the expansion of a production facility in the Bavarian town of Illertissen.
Sputnik V has been approved for use in 53 countries with a total population of over 1.4 billion people.
In February, the peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet, published an interim analysis from the Phase III clinical trials of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.
Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V became the world's first officially-registered vaccine against COVID-19.
