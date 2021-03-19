Register
12:42 GMT19 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister, at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. March 18, 2021

    China Says Alaska Talks With US Just Beginning, 'Main Meal Yet to Come'

    © REUTERS / Frederic J. Brown/Pool
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082392921_0:0:3579:2014_1200x675_80_0_0_3501b80a16c1503a9e7749122c1a02e8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103191082392953-china-says-alaska-talks-with-us-just-beginning-main-meal-yet-to-come/

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - The scandal at the US-China talks in Anchorage, located the US state of Alaska, is just a beginning, the most essential part is yet to come, Zhao Lijian, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, said on Friday.

    Both sides accused each other of breaking protocol guiding the talks. According to the reports based on video fragments of the meeting, the US opening speech lasted five minutes instead of agreed four, China's - 23 minutes.

    "We think that this dialogue is a good chance for strengthening contacts between the countries, settling contradictions and developing cooperation ... The Chinese side commits to frank and constructive approach to this dialogue. Having arrived in Alaska, the Chinese delegation felt not only Alaska's cold climate but also the ethics of the US hosts' attitude to the guests. This opening speech was only a snack, the main meal is yet to come, this will be the most essential part," the spokesman said during the briefing.

    Answering a question why China's speech lasted for more than 20 minutes and still accused the US of violating protocol, Zhao said that it was a response to "the serious violation of time limit by the US delegation."

    The second session ended late on Thursday and the sides are expected to continue their talks on Friday.

    On Thursday, US Secretary State Anthony Blinken and National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan held first meetings with two senior Chinese diplomats — Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Anchorage, the US state of Alaska. The first session began with harsh criticism of Beijing by Blinken and Sullivan. According to Politico, the US officials criticized China for Hong Kong events and the alleged genocide against Uighur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region. Their Chinese counterparts responded by blaming the US for hypocrisy.

    Tags:
    Alaska, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse