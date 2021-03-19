'Not Fitting of a President': Turkey's Erdogan Blasts Biden's 'Unacceptable' Comments About Putin

President Biden sparked a minor diplomatic spat with Moscow after agreeing with a journalist's characterization of President Putin as a "killer," and threatening to make the Russian leader "pay a price" for Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2020 US presidential election. Putin brushed off the remarks, wishing Biden "good health."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out in defence of the Russian president on Friday, saying the US president's remarks about him were "unacceptable" and calling Putin's response "elegant."

"Mr. Biden's statements about Putin are not fitting of a president. Mr. Putin did what was necessary by giving a very clever, very elegant answer," Erdogan said, speaking to journalists after Friday prayers, his remarks quoted by Sputnik Turkey.

Erdogan's remarks follow in the wake of Biden's interview with ABC News on Wednesday, in which the US president said he agreed with the characterization of Putin as a "killer," suggested he had no soul and warned that Russia would "pay a price" for its alleged election meddling.

Moscow dismissed the meddling claims, calling them baseless and unsubstantiated, with the Kremlin suggesting that his remarks about Putin signal that he has no desire to improve relations with Russia.

Putin himself brushed off Biden's remarks on Thursday, saying he sincerely wishes the US leader "good health," and suggesting that the US president may have been projecting US sins onto Russia.

Putin stressed that whether they like it or not, the US leadership would have to take Russian interests into account. He added that he was ready to hold live talks with Biden on Friday or Monday to discuss a range of topics from the coronavirus and regional conflicts to strategic stability.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW