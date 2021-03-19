Russia’s Soyuz MS-17 Spacecraft Re-Docks on ISS

Sputnik is live from the International Space Station (ISS) as the Soyuz MS-17 space vehicle is being relocated from the station's Rassvet module to its Poisk module port. The operation is being conducted by an international crew, namely Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov from the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, and NASA’s Kate Rubins.
The relocation will free up the Rassvet port for the docking of the Soyuz MS-18 space vehicle, which will carry three new crew members to the ISS next month: Roskosmos’ Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, and NASA's Mark Vande Hei.
Join Sputnik's live feed to stay tuned!
All comments
Show new comments (0)