Germany’s Maas Refuses to Comment on Biden’s Words About Putin

"It's not my job to comment on the remarks of the American president", Maas said during a briefing in Berlin.
In his interview with ABC News, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.
Later in the day, President Putin addressed Biden's harsh remarks, saying he would just "wish him well", while reminding that "it takes one to know one".
Russia invited Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov back to Moscow for consultations "in order to analyse what needs to be done in the context of relations with the United States". The move was caused by a declassified US intel report that claimed President Putin had authorised "influence operations" to undermine then-Democratic candidate Biden during the 2020 election.
