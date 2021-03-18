Register
12:02 GMT18 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A S-400 surface-to-air missile system launcher shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia

    Top Senator Urges Pentagon Chief to Warn India of Consequences of New Delhi’s Planned S-400 Purchase

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0b/1081732788_0:128:2201:1365_1200x675_80_0_0_6d057bd5c33d112bc531d734e3da25f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202103181082380300-top-senator-urges-pentagon-chief-to-warn-india-of-consequences-of-new-delhis-planned-s-400-purchase/

    Despite warnings from the US on several occasions in the past, India and Russia have both confirmed that the $5.43 billion deal signed between the two countries in October 2018 is progressing well. The first batch of the air missile defence system is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.

    Days ahead of the US defence secretary’s visit to India, Robert Menendez (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with 20 other senators, has urged Lloyd J. Austin to raise the issue of the planned purchase of S-400 air missile defence systems during his scheduled meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

    In a two-page letter released on Wednesday, the senator expects that Austin will raise the US administration’s opposition to India’s planned purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence systems, “which threatens future U.S.-India defense cooperation and puts India at risk of sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA)”.

    During the visit, India and the US will discuss ways to operationalise the major defence partnership that the two countries have signed, according to a top Pentagon official. This is the first time that a US defence secretary is travelling to India on his maiden overseas trip.

    “If India chooses to go forward with its purchase of the S-400, that act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore sanctionable, transaction with the Russian defense sector under Section 231 of CAATSA. It will also limit India’s ability to work with the U.S. on development and procurement of sensitive military technology”, the letter written by the senator reads.
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019
    © AP Photo
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    Robert Menendez, who raised the ongoing Indian farmers’ protests in the Senate last month, also urged Austin to take up the issues of human rights and democratic values while discussing the growing bilateral partnership during his India visit.

    Meanwhile, unfazed by the threat of US sanctions, a team of nearly 100 officers and airmen is currently receiving training for use and maintenance of the massive systems in Russia.

    With the deliveries set to begin in September, the first S-400 squadron is expected to become operational in India by the end of this year or the beginning of next year, Defence Ministry officials said in January.

    The S-400s can detect, track, and destroy hostile strategic bombers, jets, spy planes, missiles, and drones at a range of 400 km.

    Related:

    India Dumps American Weapon System Proposed to Fill 'Gap' Left in Its Air Defences Despite S-400
    'Sanctions Not Designed to Harm Friends', but India Will Have to Make Choice on S-400, US Envoy Says
    India Refuses to Budge on US Threat as 100 Airmen Ready for S-400 System Training in Russia
    Tags:
    Rajnath Singh, Lloyd Austin, Sputnik, S-400, US sanctions, sanctions, CAATSA, US foreign policy, US, Russia, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse